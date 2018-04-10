By the Numbers: How Patrick Reed won the Masters

The first major of the season is in the books and Patrick Reed won it, taking the 2018 Masters by a shot over Rickie Fowler and two shots over a hard-charging Jordan Spieth. While the Masters Tournament does not release advanced statistics, based on data collected by Golfweek, here are three things revealed by the stats:

1. Reed dominated the par 5s

The par 5s at Augusta National are typically considered to be birdie holes, and that once again proved to be true. For the week, the second, eighth, 13th and 15th holes ranked as the four easiest on the course and Reed demolished them.

For the week, Reed made eight birdies, six pars and two eagles on those holes, which gave him strokes gained edge of 7.95 strokes there alone.

Fowler was successful, too, getting a 3.95 strokes gained advantage against the field average. The 13th hole proved to be a challenge for him. Fowler made par on the 510-yard dogleg left in the first three rounds and the birdied it on Sunday, but because so many other players were scoring well on it throughout the tournament, he his strokes gained on the holes was actually -0.66 for the week.

Spieth nearly matched Reed success on the par 5s last week, earning a 6.95 strokes gained advantage on those four holes, even though he made a double bogey in the second round and a bogey in the third round on the 575-yard second hole.

2. Reed overachieved with his putter

Coming into the Masters, Patrick Reed ranked 75th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting with a 0.163 average, which means that over a 72-hole event he would be expected to earn an edge on the green of just over a half-shot. However, on some of the trickiest greens in the world, Reed’s strokes gained: putting average at Augusta National last week was 1.98, which was third-best in the field.

Reed’s performance on the greens helped him overcome an average week with his irons. Among the 53 players who made the cut at the Masters, Reed ranked 33rd in strokes gained: approach the green (-0.01). Spieth ranked No. 1 for the week in strokes gained: approach the green (2.06).

3. Reed’s 66 was the best round of the 2018 Masters

The lowest 18-hole score during the Masters was Jordan Spieth’s Sunday 64, but it could be argued that Reed’s performance on Friday was better.

The scoring average on Sunday, after Saturday night’s rain softened the course, was 70.49, which means Spieth was 6.49 shots better than the average.

However, the second round scoring average was 74.56, when Reed shot 66. He was 8.56 shots better than the average.

There is no stat that measures the effects of Sunday pressure on a golfer’s performance, but a strong argument can be made that Reed’s 66, when the rest of the field was struggling in swirling winds was the best round of the 2018 Masters. And using the same logic, Spieth’s opening-round 66, when the scoring average was 73.79, for a difference of 7.79, was the second-best round.