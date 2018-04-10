Club: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Raw wedges

Price: $149.99 with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue 115 shaft and Lamkin UTx grip

Specs: Cast from 8620 carbon steel. Lofts: 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60, 62 degrees

Available: April 13

Goal

Callaway released the original Mack Daddy 4 wedges in January and is now making a raw-steel version of the clubs available.

The Scoop

Many tour pros like the look of raw steel wedges. Without the chrome plating applied to many wedges, the raw steel reduces glare and rusts over time, creating a vintage look.

Like the original Mack Daddy 4 wedges, the Raw wedges feature a groove-in-groove face design that combines saw-cut grooves that vary by loft, an extra groove positioned just above the leading edge (which Callaway refers to as a ‘Nip It’ groove) and a micro-positive surface-roughening treatment. Instead of having tiny grooves between each of the main grooves, the face is made perfectly flat, then material is removed to create three positive ridges that help grip the ball on touch shots and enhance spin.

Mack Daddy 4 Raw wedges are available in three sole grinds. The C Grind has extra relief in the heel to make it easier to open the face and get the leading edge under the ball on pitch shots and chip shots, while the S Grind has a medium-width sole and moderate relief in the heel for versatility. The X Grind, the newest, has a narrow, high-bounce sole that should make it effective in soft conditions and for players with steeper swing paths.