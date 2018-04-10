Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 RBC Heritage

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s RBC Heritage? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Webb Simpson. Had a stellar Sunday at Augusta National and now gets Harbour Town, one of his favorite tracks, where he has made seven straight weekends, including finishing runner-up in 2013 and T-11 last year. Statistically, he’s the hands-down favorite.
- Also like: Paul Casey and Cameron Smith. Like Simpson, these two guys had wonderful Sundays at the Masters. Love Casey’s ability to finds greens and scramble for par when he doesn’t. Smith is turning into a star, and he is putting together a nice resume at Harbour Town.
- Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. T-3 here in 2013 is his only top-15 in seven career starts. And his current form is poor. But statistically he could break out this week as he ranks third in scrambling, 14th in driving accuracy and T-38 in SGATG.
- DraftKings bargain: Aaron Baddeley ($6,800). A horse for the course who has made five straight cuts this season. Still has one heck of a short game.
- Fade: Jim Furyk and Luke Donald. Two guys with great history on this course. But that history is, well, history.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Webb Simpson. He has a runner-up and three other top 15s here. Simpson is coming off a final-round 67 at Augusta that earned him his third top 20 in his last five starts. He’s playing well and this is a good course fit. Let’s not overcomplicate this.
- Also like: Luke Donald and Patrick Cantlay. How can you not like Donald with his insane record here? No wins, but he has five runners-up and two thirds in the last decade here. Yeah, let’s not favor a guy with THAT record… Cantlay’s patience and precision should make him a good fit for this layout (he was T-3 here last year). He missed the Masters cut, which will make some weary. But I’m often not a fan of overreacting to one week. Some might be trepidatious, but I say it’s a blip in a run of otherwise promising form.
- Sleeper: Jim Furyk. Yes, he’s busy preparing for his upcoming Ryder Cup captaincy. But Furyk finished seventh at Valspar last month, so he can still play quite fine regardless. He’s had some shaky form and a number of missed cuts over the last several months, but get him on a course where he’s comfortable and he still makes noise. His record at Harbour Town? Two wins, six other top 10s.
- DraftKings bargain: Rory Sabbatini ($7,000). Sabbatini quietly has three top 10s and five top 20s at this venue. He’s also played some promising golf of late, posting a T-17, T-5 run at Honda and Valspar.
- Fade: Ian Poulter. Clearly Poults expended a lot of energy in his Houston Open win. It seemed like he ran out of gas in a T-44 showing at the Masters. I don’t see how he’ll be any more rested, as he gets right back into play.
