Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 RBC Heritage

Brentley Romine

Paul Casey and Cameron Smith. Like Simpson, these two guys had wonderful Sundays at the Masters. Love Casey’s ability to finds greens and scramble for par when he doesn’t. Smith is turning into a star, and he is putting together a nice resume at Harbour Town. Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. T-3 here in 2013 is his only top-15 in seven career starts. And his current form is poor. But statistically he could break out this week as he ranks third in scrambling, 14 th in driving accuracy and T-38 in SGATG.

Aaron Baddeley ($6,800). A horse for the course who has made five straight cuts this season. Still has one heck of a short game. Fade: Jim Furyk and Luke Donald. Two guys with great history on this course. But that history is, well, history.

Kevin Casey