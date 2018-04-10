GB&I Walker Cup players suffer mixed fortunes at mini-tour Q School

While Patrick Reed was taking his first step onto the major championship ladder, three 2017 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cuppers were just trying to get a toe in the door of the pro game.

Welshmen Jack Davidson and David Boote have somewhere to call home this summer. The same can’t be said for England’s Alfie Plant.

Davidson won the PGA EuroPro Tour Qualifying School, while Stanford grad Boote finished T57. Both gain status on a mini tour circuit that sits just below the European Challenge Tour.

Davidson, who lost all three matches he appeared in as GB&I lost 19-7 at Los Angeles Country Club last year, won by four shots. Rounds of 71, 65 and 67 around Frilford Heath Golf Club near Oxford, England gave him a 13-under-par 203 and a check for $3,400.

“We all came here for the same reason, to get that tour card, but to walk away with the win is even better,” said Davidson, 21, who made his first hole in one in the final round, acing the 13th hole.

He will be looking to finish top five on the order of merit to earn a card for next year’s European Challenge Tour.

Boote, who defeated U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman 1 up in the final singles in Los Angeles to record one point from four, finished so far down the leaderboard he didn’t earn any money. Only the top 15 and ties picked up checks. The 24-year-old finished 15 shots behind his Walker Cup foursomes partner on 2 over after rounds of 69, 75 and 74.

Plant’s form was a long way off winning the silver medal as low amateur in last year’s Open Championship. It was closer to his zero for two Los Angeles performance. The 80 players and ties from the 240-man field who made the cut earned cards. Plant missed with scores of 72 and 76.

Ireland’s Jack Hume, a member of the victorious 2015 GB&I team, also missed the cut along with fellow Irishman Kevin Phelan, a 2013 GB&I Walker Cup player and North Florida grad.

Scotland’s Lloyd Saltman, a two-time Walker Cup player (2005-2007), finished T19.