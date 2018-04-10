Nike Vision Golf Collection designed for modern style, performance

As the weather warms up, the sun comes out – and Nike Vision has new eyewear to handle the sunny elements.

The Nike Vision Golf Collection, much like Nike Golf’s apparel and footwear, addresses the need for style, comfort and performance in its five new lightweight styles, which introduce the brand’s Nike Course Tint and air pocket, temple cushioning technologies.

The Course Tint is designed to block sunlight, highlight form and enhance contours in an outdoor setting. The new tint balances light transmission and intensifies colors to assist in reading course greens and amplify the white of the ball. The air pocket and temple cushioning technology, available in select styles, improves comfort while wearing the sunglasses. Nike Vision says “the eyewear can be worn for hours in total comfort.”

The collection also provides updates to traditional golf style with modern shapes and designs. The collection offers sleek and streamlined frames for both men and women. Each pair of sunglasses comes equipped with 100-percent UVA and UVB protection.

Other features include:

Durable high-tension hinges

Innovative cushioning

Ventilated rubber nose bridges to reduce fogging

Select styles also include tapered temple arms designed to fit easily under a hat

The new collection also includes golf-specific updates to pre-existing Men’s Training styles including the Nike Hyperforce, Nike Hyperforce Elite, Nike Terminus and Nike Traverse.

Here is a closer look at four of the new styles:

NIKE MAVERICK ($145-195 MSRP)

A rebel on the outside, the Nike Maverick sunglasses are pure performance on the inside. The lightweight frame features flexible temple arms and ventilation that ensures you can wear these sunglasses for hours on the course, and off. Available in five colors.

NIKE OUTRIDER ($155-210 MSRP)

A traditional frame gets an extra jolt with streamlined style and innovative performance benefits. The Nike Outrider sunglasses provide stability and unique cushioning ideal for the course. Available in six colors.

NIKE PIVOT SIX AND NIKE PIVOT EIGHT ($155-210 MSRP)

The Nike Pivot Six (pictured) and Nike Pivot Eight offer enhanced cushioning in a lightweight, minimal design for optimal fit and comfort. Each style is available in four colors.