Dustin Johnson leads a post-Masters-depleted field this week at the 2018 RBC Heritage on the 7,099-yard, par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links course at Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Wesley Bryan won it in 2017. This year’s winner will get $1.206 million.

TV Info

Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday-Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC Sports).