2018 RBC Heritage field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s RBC Heritage? These breakdowns can help.

Average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which they won:

  • Golfweek/Sagarin: 64.17
  • OWGR: 76.65

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

 Player Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
 Paul Casey 1 13
 Dustin Johnson 7 1
 Webb Simpson 11 43
 Matt Kuchar 12 21
 Patrick Cantlay 17 35
 Marc Leishman 18 16
 Charley Hoffman 20 26
 Zach Johnson 22 57
 Brian Harman 24 23
 Francesco Molinari 27 29
 Kevin Streelman 28 132
 Xander Schauffele 29 27
 Kevin Chappell 30 40
 Ian Poulter 36 31
 Lucas Glover 39 93
 Emiliano Grillo 40 69
 Charles Howell III 41 58
 Kevin Na 43 70
 Bud Cauley 44 118
 James Hahn 45 63
 Kevin Kisner 47 25
 Cameron Smith 50 39
 Tyrrell Hatton 51 18
 Ryan Moore 55 66
 Austin Cook 57 110
 Adam Hadwin (WD) 58 41
 Jason Kokrak 59 115
 Chesson Hadley 61 74
 Jason Dufner 62 52
 Byeong Hun An 66 83
 Brandt Snedeker 67 78
 Ollie Schniederjans 69 81
 Stewart Cink 71 139
 Kevin Tway 72 222
 Ben Martin 73 221
 Luke List 74 67
 Vaughn Taylor 75 252
 Grayson Murray 79 106
 Bryson DeChambeau 80 62
 Charl Schwartzel 81 61
 Anirban Lahiri 82 86
 David Lingmerth 83 181
 Ross Fisher 84 38
 Satoshi Kodaira 85 46
 Matthew Fitzpatrick 86 37
 William McGirt 87 125
 Beau Hossler 91 87
 Sung Kang 92 102
 Sean O’Hair 96 112
 Martin Laird 97 101
 Tyrone Van Aswegen 99 296
 Scott Stallings 100 135
 Bill Haas 101 77
 Si Woo Kim 103 51
 Nick Watney 104 308
 Ryan Armour 105 160
 Dylan Frittelli 106 50
 Chris Kirk 109 153
 Andrew Landry 111 120
 Tom Hoge 112 182
 Brian Gay 115 142
 Rory Sabbatini 117 190
 Hudson Swafford 121 124
 Martin Kaymer 125 90
 Scott Piercy 127 131
 John Huh 133 210
 Patton Kizzire 134 54
 Nick Taylor 137 216
 Brandon Harkins 142 203
 Harold Varner III 145 187
 Russell Knox 146 108
 J.J. Spaun 147 143
 Aaron Baddeley 150 223
 Martin Flores 151 271
 Ryan Palmer 155 109
 C.T. Pan 156 184
 Scott Brown 163 149
 Corey Conners 164 474
 Brice Garnett 165 123
 Chad Campbell 166 261
 Michael Thompson 193 285
 Robert Garrigus 194 211
 Graeme McDowell 201 218
 Kelly Kraft 202 157
 Sam Saunders 218 200
 Jim Furyk 221 197
 Wesley Bryan 224 95
 Harris English 228 202
 Blayne Barber 234 376
 Jonathan Byrd 237 297
 Danny Lee 239 169
 Derek Fathauer 243 269
 Peter Malnati 248 647
 David Hearn 252 389
 Rod Pampling 254 317
 Billy Horschel 264 91
 Ryan Blaum 266 318
 Mackenzie Hughes 280 189
 J.J. Henry 292 509
 Camilo Villegas 293 433
 Chris Stroud 296 173
 Fabián Gómez 298 585
 Michael Kim 299 375
 Ted Potter, Jr. 314 80
 Dominic Bozzelli 318 238
 Geoff Ogilvy 320 371
 Brian Stuard 324 224
 Luke Donald 325 196
 Richy Werenski 335 356
 Matt Every 342 551
 Robert Streb 350 211
 K.J. Choi 377 581
 Whee Kim 386 147
 Jonas Blixt 414 273
 Billy Hurley III 427 344
 Davis Love III 438 751
 Greg Chalmers 481 475
 Cody Gribble 512 370
 D.A. Points 639 341
 Jon Curran 676 685
 Carl Pettersson 868 1250
 Steve Marino N/R 658
 John Senden N/R 761
 Colt Knost N/R 945
 Bob Estes N/R 1187
 Chris Couch N/R 1958
 Glen Day N/R 1958
 Dru Love N/R 1958
 Jeff Maggert N/R 1958
 Doc Redman N/R 1958
 Philip Knowles N/R N/R
 Steve Scott N/R N/R

