2018 RBC Heritage field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s RBC Heritage? These breakdowns can help.
Average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which they won:
- Golfweek/Sagarin: 64.17
- OWGR: 76.65
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Paul Casey
|1
|13
|Dustin Johnson
|7
|1
|Webb Simpson
|11
|43
|Matt Kuchar
|12
|21
|Patrick Cantlay
|17
|35
|Marc Leishman
|18
|16
|Charley Hoffman
|20
|26
|Zach Johnson
|22
|57
|Brian Harman
|24
|23
|Francesco Molinari
|27
|29
|Kevin Streelman
|28
|132
|Xander Schauffele
|29
|27
|Kevin Chappell
|30
|40
|Ian Poulter
|36
|31
|Lucas Glover
|39
|93
|Emiliano Grillo
|40
|69
|Charles Howell III
|41
|58
|Kevin Na
|43
|70
|Bud Cauley
|44
|118
|James Hahn
|45
|63
|Kevin Kisner
|47
|25
|Cameron Smith
|50
|39
|Tyrrell Hatton
|51
|18
|Ryan Moore
|55
|66
|Austin Cook
|57
|110
|Adam Hadwin (WD)
|58
|41
|Jason Kokrak
|59
|115
|Chesson Hadley
|61
|74
|Jason Dufner
|62
|52
|Byeong Hun An
|66
|83
|Brandt Snedeker
|67
|78
|Ollie Schniederjans
|69
|81
|Stewart Cink
|71
|139
|Kevin Tway
|72
|222
|Ben Martin
|73
|221
|Luke List
|74
|67
|Vaughn Taylor
|75
|252
|Grayson Murray
|79
|106
|Bryson DeChambeau
|80
|62
|Charl Schwartzel
|81
|61
|Anirban Lahiri
|82
|86
|David Lingmerth
|83
|181
|Ross Fisher
|84
|38
|Satoshi Kodaira
|85
|46
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|86
|37
|William McGirt
|87
|125
|Beau Hossler
|91
|87
|Sung Kang
|92
|102
|Sean O’Hair
|96
|112
|Martin Laird
|97
|101
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|99
|296
|Scott Stallings
|100
|135
|Bill Haas
|101
|77
|Si Woo Kim
|103
|51
|Nick Watney
|104
|308
|Ryan Armour
|105
|160
|Dylan Frittelli
|106
|50
|Chris Kirk
|109
|153
|Andrew Landry
|111
|120
|Tom Hoge
|112
|182
|Brian Gay
|115
|142
|Rory Sabbatini
|117
|190
|Hudson Swafford
|121
|124
|Martin Kaymer
|125
|90
|Scott Piercy
|127
|131
|John Huh
|133
|210
|Patton Kizzire
|134
|54
|Nick Taylor
|137
|216
|Brandon Harkins
|142
|203
|Harold Varner III
|145
|187
|Russell Knox
|146
|108
|J.J. Spaun
|147
|143
|Aaron Baddeley
|150
|223
|Martin Flores
|151
|271
|Ryan Palmer
|155
|109
|C.T. Pan
|156
|184
|Scott Brown
|163
|149
|Corey Conners
|164
|474
|Brice Garnett
|165
|123
|Chad Campbell
|166
|261
|Michael Thompson
|193
|285
|Robert Garrigus
|194
|211
|Graeme McDowell
|201
|218
|Kelly Kraft
|202
|157
|Sam Saunders
|218
|200
|Jim Furyk
|221
|197
|Wesley Bryan
|224
|95
|Harris English
|228
|202
|Blayne Barber
|234
|376
|Jonathan Byrd
|237
|297
|Danny Lee
|239
|169
|Derek Fathauer
|243
|269
|Peter Malnati
|248
|647
|David Hearn
|252
|389
|Rod Pampling
|254
|317
|Billy Horschel
|264
|91
|Ryan Blaum
|266
|318
|Mackenzie Hughes
|280
|189
|J.J. Henry
|292
|509
|Camilo Villegas
|293
|433
|Chris Stroud
|296
|173
|Fabián Gómez
|298
|585
|Michael Kim
|299
|375
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|314
|80
|Dominic Bozzelli
|318
|238
|Geoff Ogilvy
|320
|371
|Brian Stuard
|324
|224
|Luke Donald
|325
|196
|Richy Werenski
|335
|356
|Matt Every
|342
|551
|Robert Streb
|350
|211
|K.J. Choi
|377
|581
|Whee Kim
|386
|147
|Jonas Blixt
|414
|273
|Billy Hurley III
|427
|344
|Davis Love III
|438
|751
|Greg Chalmers
|481
|475
|Cody Gribble
|512
|370
|D.A. Points
|639
|341
|Jon Curran
|676
|685
|Carl Pettersson
|868
|1250
|Steve Marino
|N/R
|658
|John Senden
|N/R
|761
|Colt Knost
|N/R
|945
|Bob Estes
|N/R
|1187
|Chris Couch
|N/R
|1958
|Glen Day
|N/R
|1958
|Dru Love
|N/R
|1958
|Jeff Maggert
|N/R
|1958
|Doc Redman
|N/R
|1958
|Philip Knowles
|N/R
|N/R
|Steve Scott
|N/R
|N/R
Comments