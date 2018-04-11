Billy Hurley III's college teammate popped in for his practice round in the coolest way

Billy Hurley III, the man who tried to warn us about Jordan Spieth’s nefarious ways but we didn’t listen, recently got a cool visit from an old friend.

Hurley, 35, played his college golf at the Naval Academy and then served five years in the U.S. Navy before making his way to the PGA Tour and eventually winning on the circuit in 2016. One of his college teammates was Rob Stochel, who is now a lieutenant commander in the Navy.

Military bonds are strong, and those two certainly furthered that idea this week.

Stochel asked Hurley if he was competing in this week’s RBC Heritage, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Hurley said yes, and Stochel informed him that he loves flying over Hilton Head and could make it work with his schedule to cruise over Hurley’s head as he played a practice round.

Did it work out? Oh yes! Watch that fantastic moment in action:

A college teammate of @BillyHurley3's paid a quick visit during his practice round @RBC_Heritage. ✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/zq4j4iE7Y7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2018

That’s really cool.

It’s no surprise Hurley appreciated Stochel’s flight overhead.

.@NavyMGolf at its finest. Teammates for 4 years; friends forever. https://t.co/5G2K6gZe8C — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) April 11, 2018

Friends forever, indeed.