UCLA's Freeman named to NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee

UCLA head coach Derek Freeman has been named to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee. Freeman’s term will begin this fall running from Sept. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2022.

Freeman, who is in his 11th season as the head men’s golf coach at UCLA, will be part of a six-person committee that oversees the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

“I have always wanted to be involved with the NCAA Golf Committee,” Freeman said. “I am grateful and excited to have been chosen to represent the West on the committee. I look forward to working with other members making the NCAA Championship the best it has ever been. We are in an exciting time in college golf with the coverage on the Golf Channel and all the social media surrounding the Championship. It is one of the greatest amateur events played with the very best amateur players. Having played in the Championship as both a player and a coach, I think I will bring a unique perspective to the committee.”

Freeman will take the place of Scott Lieberwirth, head coach at UTEP. Lieberwirth’s term on the committee ends in August of 2018.

The current NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships committee:

Mark Hankins

Assitant Director of Athletics

University of Iowa

Mike Holder

Director of Athletics

Oklahoma State University

Brad Hurlbut

Deputy Director of Athletics

Sacred Heart University

Connie Hurlbut

Senior Associate Commisioner/SWA

West Coast Conference

Scott Schroeder

Head Men’s Golf Coach

University of North Florida

Scott Lieberwirth

Head Men’s Golf Coach

University of Texas at El Paso