USGA launching new exhibition for U.S. Open week

The U.S. Golf Association will bring together its 2017 champions June 12 for a new event that will become an annual staple of U.S. Open week.

The Celebration of Champions will be a four-hole exhibition played at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 12, two days before the start of the U.S. Open.

Twelve of the USGA’s 2017 champions will be organized in a two-player, mixed-team format. They will play foursomes (alternate-shot) on hole Nos. 10-13 at Shinnecock. The exhibition will begin at 4:45 p.m. Eastern and will air on Fox Sports 1. Rolex is sponsoring the exhibition.

Brooks Koepka, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, will be at the event to greet fellow USGA champions, but he is not expected to participate in the exhibition.

The 2017 USGA champions who will participate include: Frankie Capan (U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion), Alice Chen (U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball champion), Kelsey Chugg (U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion), Noah Goodwin (U.S. Junior Amateur champion), Sean Knapp (U.S. Senior Amateur champion), Judith Kyrinis (U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur champion), Matt Parziale (U.S. Mid-Amateur champion), Kenny Perry (U.S. Senior Open champion), Doc Redman (U.S. Amateur champion), Sophia Schubert (U.S. Women’s Amateur champion), Taylor Totland (U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball champion) and Ben Wong (U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion).