Walk-up music ideas for Zurich Classic golfers

Zurich Classic officials announce Monday that the April 26-29 tournament at TPC Louisiana will be the first PGA Tour event to feature walk-up music for golfers.

Each player competing in the two-man team competition can choose a song to be played before he tees off in each of his weekend rounds.

Here are some ideas for some of the players already committed to play in 2018:

Patrick Reed

“Star Spangled Banner”

The only choice for Captain America.

• • •

Daniel Summerhays

“Summer Nights” by Grease

“Summer-hays, drifting away, to, uh oh, those summer nights.”

• • •

Daniel Berger

“Daniel” by Elton John

“Daniel, you’re a star in the face of the sky.”

• • •

Justin Rose

“Kiss From A Rose” by Seal

“Baby, I compare to a kiss from (J) Rose on the gray.”

• • •

Bubba Watson

“Bubba Claus” by Bubba Watson

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Bubba Claus.

• • •

Louis Oosthuizen

“Rise Up” by Andra Day

Hopefully there will be a video monitor for this one.

• • •

Jonathan Byrd

“Surfin Bird” by The Trashmen

Haven’t you heard?

• • •

Charlie Wi

“We Will Rock You” by Queen

Wi doesn’t play much on the PGA Tour, but this will get him pumped up to play.

• • •

Tommy Fleetwood

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

OK, so we don’t know if Tommy has ever listened to Fleetwood Mac.

• • •

Matt Every

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison

Nothing more than a play on words here.

• • •

Sam Burns

“Burn” by Ellie Goulding

“And we gonna let it Burns, Burns, Burns.”

• • •

Aaron Baddeley

“Bad” by Michael Jackson

“And the whole world has to answer right now just to tell you once again, who’s Badd-eley?”

• • •

Smylie Kaufman

“Smiling Faces” by The Undisputed Truth

It will be his first start since getting married, so Smylie will be extra happy.

• • •

Tom Lovelady

“My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas

It is “My Lovelady lumps,” right?

• • •

Wesley Bryan

“It’s Tricky” by RUN-DMC

Bryan Bros, never forget.

• • •

Jason Day

“Day O” by Harry Balafonte

“(Jason) Dayyyyyyy-O”

• • •

Cody Gribble

“Crocodile Rock” by Elton John

We all know Cody loves his reptiles.

• • •

Bud Cauley

“Call Me” by Blondie

“Caul-ey, Caul-ey anytime.”

• • •

Billy Horschel

“Ho Hey” by The Lumineers

“Hey! (Billy) Ho!”

• • •

Jim Furyk

“O Captain! My Captain!” by Walt Whitman

What better than a poem reading for the U.S. Ryder Cup captain?