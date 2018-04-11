Walk-up music ideas for Zurich Classic golfers

Zurich Classic officials announce Monday that the April 26-29 tournament at TPC Louisiana will be the first PGA Tour event to feature walk-up music for golfers.
Each player competing in the two-man team competition can choose a song to be played before he tees off in each of his weekend rounds.
Here are some ideas for some of the players already committed to play in 2018:
Patrick Reed
“Star Spangled Banner”
The only choice for Captain America.
• • •
Daniel Summerhays
“Summer Nights” by Grease
“Summer-hays, drifting away, to, uh oh, those summer nights.”
• • •
Daniel Berger
“Daniel” by Elton John
“Daniel, you’re a star in the face of the sky.”
• • •
Justin Rose
“Kiss From A Rose” by Seal
“Baby, I compare to a kiss from (J) Rose on the gray.”
• • •
Bubba Watson
“Bubba Claus” by Bubba Watson
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Bubba Claus.
• • •
Louis Oosthuizen
“Rise Up” by Andra Day
Hopefully there will be a video monitor for this one.
• • •
Jonathan Byrd
“Surfin Bird” by The Trashmen
Haven’t you heard?
• • •
Charlie Wi
“We Will Rock You” by Queen
Wi doesn’t play much on the PGA Tour, but this will get him pumped up to play.
• • •
Tommy Fleetwood
“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac
OK, so we don’t know if Tommy has ever listened to Fleetwood Mac.
• • •
Matt Every
“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison
Nothing more than a play on words here.
• • •
Sam Burns
“Burn” by Ellie Goulding
“And we gonna let it Burns, Burns, Burns.”
• • •
Aaron Baddeley
“Bad” by Michael Jackson
“And the whole world has to answer right now just to tell you once again, who’s Badd-eley?”
• • •
Smylie Kaufman
“Smiling Faces” by The Undisputed Truth
It will be his first start since getting married, so Smylie will be extra happy.
• • •
Tom Lovelady
“My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas
It is “My Lovelady lumps,” right?
• • •
Wesley Bryan
“It’s Tricky” by RUN-DMC
Bryan Bros, never forget.
• • •
Jason Day
“Day O” by Harry Balafonte
“(Jason) Dayyyyyyy-O”
• • •
Cody Gribble
“Crocodile Rock” by Elton John
We all know Cody loves his reptiles.
• • •
Bud Cauley
“Call Me” by Blondie
“Caul-ey, Caul-ey anytime.”
• • •
Billy Horschel
“Ho Hey” by The Lumineers
“Hey! (Billy) Ho!”
• • •
Jim Furyk
“O Captain! My Captain!” by Walt Whitman
What better than a poem reading for the U.S. Ryder Cup captain?
