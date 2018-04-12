ANNIKA Award Watch List: April 12, 2018

Conference championship time is approaching for the 2017-18 Division I women’s college golf season, which means the ANNIKA race is about to reach its pivotal point.
The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in women’s college golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.
The winner of this year’s award will earn an exemption into the Evian Championship.
While the regular season continues, the postseason will quickly be upon us. Conference championships, NCAA regionals and the NCAA Championship are in the near future. The race for the ANNIKA remains up for grabs as that crucial stretch approaches.
In the latest rankings, a pair of contenders jumped a few spots. Wins from Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and UCLA’s Patty Tavatanakit allowed them to move up. Kupcho went from No. 11 to 7, while Tavatanakit rose from No. 8 to 6.
Without further ado, here are the fourth spring ANNIKA rankings for 2017-18:
Note: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings only updated through events that ended on April 9; co-medalist showings denoted as wins
• • •
1. Lilia Vu
- Year: Junior
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1
- Results: WIN, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; WIN, Bruin Wave Invitational; WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; WIN, Battle at the Beach; 2, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-6, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice
2. Maria Fassi
- Year: Junior
- School: Arkansas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2
- Results: WIN, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; WIN, Evans Derby Experience; WIN, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-6, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; T-11, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational
3. Andrea Lee
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Stanford
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4
- Results: WIN, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice; WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-3, SDSU’s March Mayhem; 4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; 11, Silverado Showdown; T-18, Bruin Wave Invitational
4. Lauren Stephenson
- Year: Junior
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3
- Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; 2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-3, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-3, The Landfall Tradition; T-8, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
5. Sierra Brooks
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Florida
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6
- Results: WIN, Allstate Sugar Bowl; WIN, Florida Challenge; 2, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-5, Evans Derby Experience; T-34, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
6. Patty Tavatanakit
- Year: Freshman
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9
- Results: WIN, Silverado Showdown; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 3, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, SDSU’s March Mayhem; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-16, Battle at the Beach
7. Jennifer Kupcho
- Year: Junior
- School: Wake Forest
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8
- Results: WIN, Bryan National Collegiate; WIN, Ocean Course Invitational; 2, Battle at the Beach; T-6, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-12, Evans Derby Experience; 21, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-22, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate
8. Olivia Mehaffey
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Arizona State
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 13
- Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-5, Silverado Showdown; 6, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-6, Clover Cup; T-6, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational; T-9, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-11, Pac-12 Preview; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship
9. Kristen Gillman
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10
- Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-6, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-8, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-17, Evans Derby Experience
10. Sophia Schubert
- Year: Senior
- School: Texas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7
- Results: WIN, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-4, Battle at the Beach; T-4, Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-7, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M
11. Leona Maguire
- Year: Senior
- School: Duke
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11
- Results: WIN, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; WIN, Jim West Challenge; T-9, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-9, The Landfall Tradition; T-9, Evans Derby Experience; 10, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-18, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
12. Jillian Hollis
- Year: Junior
- School: Georgia
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5
- Results: WIN, Ping/ASU Invitational; WIN, 3M Augusta Invitational; 5, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M
13. Emilia Migliaccio
- Year: Freshman
- School: Wake Forest
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14
- Results: WIN, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate; 3, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-3, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Bryan National Collegiate; T-8, Ocean Course Invitational; 9, Battle at the Beach; T-23, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-23, Evans Derby Experience
14. Alana Uriell
- Year: Senior
- School: Arkansas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 15
- Results: 2, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; 3, Mason Rudolph Classic; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-7, Evans Derby Experience; T-11, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-16, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; T-16, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational
15. Jennifer Chang
- Year: Freshman
- School: USC
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 24
- Results: WIN, Silverado Showdown; T-2, Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate; 3, Bruin Wave Invitational; T-3, SDSU’s March Mayhem; T-54 Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
