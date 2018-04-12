ANNIKA Award Watch List: April 12, 2018

Conference championship time is approaching for the 2017-18 Division I women’s college golf season, which means the ANNIKA race is about to reach its pivotal point.

The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in women’s college golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

The winner of this year’s award will earn an exemption into the Evian Championship.

While the regular season continues, the postseason will quickly be upon us. Conference championships, NCAA regionals and the NCAA Championship are in the near future. The race for the ANNIKA remains up for grabs as that crucial stretch approaches.

In the latest rankings, a pair of contenders jumped a few spots. Wins from Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and UCLA’s Patty Tavatanakit allowed them to move up. Kupcho went from No. 11 to 7, while Tavatanakit rose from No. 8 to 6.

Without further ado, here are the fourth spring ANNIKA rankings for 2017-18:

Note: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings only updated through events that ended on April 9; co-medalist showings denoted as wins

• • •

1. Lilia Vu

Year: Junior

Junior School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: WIN, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; WIN, Bruin Wave Invitational; WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; WIN, Battle at the Beach; 2, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-6, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice

2. Maria Fassi

Year: Junior

Junior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: WIN, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; WIN, Evans Derby Experience; WIN, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-6, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; T-11, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

3. Andrea Lee

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

4 Results: WIN, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice; WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-3, SDSU’s March Mayhem; 4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; 11, Silverado Showdown; T-18, Bruin Wave Invitational

4. Lauren Stephenson

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; 2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-3, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-3, The Landfall Tradition; T-8, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

5. Sierra Brooks

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Florida

Florida Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: WIN, Allstate Sugar Bowl; WIN, Florida Challenge; 2, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-5, Evans Derby Experience; T-34, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

6. Patty Tavatanakit

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: WIN, Silverado Showdown; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 3, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, SDSU’s March Mayhem; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-16, Battle at the Beach

7. Jennifer Kupcho

Year: Junior

Junior School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: WIN, Bryan National Collegiate; WIN, Ocean Course Invitational; 2, Battle at the Beach; T-6, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-12, Evans Derby Experience; 21, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-22, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

8. Olivia Mehaffey

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Arizona State

Arizona State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 13

13 Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-5, Silverado Showdown; 6, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-6, Clover Cup; T-6, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational; T-9, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-11, Pac-12 Preview; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship

9. Kristen Gillman

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-6, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-8, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-17, Evans Derby Experience

10. Sophia Schubert

Year: Senior

Senior School: Texas

Texas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7

7 Results: WIN, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-4, Battle at the Beach; T-4, Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-7, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M

11. Leona Maguire

Year: Senior

Senior School: Duke

Duke Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: WIN, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; WIN, Jim West Challenge; T-9, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-9, The Landfall Tradition; T-9, Evans Derby Experience; 10, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-18, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

12. Jillian Hollis

Year: Junior

Junior School: Georgia

Georgia Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

5 Results: WIN, Ping/ASU Invitational; WIN, 3M Augusta Invitational; 5, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M

13. Emilia Migliaccio

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14

14 Results: WIN, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate; 3, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-3, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Bryan National Collegiate; T-8, Ocean Course Invitational; 9, Battle at the Beach; T-23, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-23, Evans Derby Experience

14. Alana Uriell

Year: Senior

Senior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 15

15 Results: 2, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; 3, Mason Rudolph Classic; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-7, Evans Derby Experience; T-11, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-16, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; T-16, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

15. Jennifer Chang