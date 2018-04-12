Firestone Country Club to host Senior Players after losing WGC event

The World Golf Championships event is relocating after this year’s event at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, with the PGA Tour set to announce the new location at 3 p.m. Thursday. (Reports indicate the new city will be Memphis.)

However, Firestone won’t be without a professional golf event.

The Tour revealed earlier Thursday that the Senior Players Championship will move to Firestone’s South Course in 2019. The Senior Players, one of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, will also get a new sponsor as Bridgestone, which served as title sponsor for the WGC event since 2005, will take over for Constellation and sign a four-year deal with the tournament.

The 2019 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will take place July 11-14.

“Bridgestone has been a tremendous partner and valued member of the PGA Tour family since 2005, and we are excited to begin this new journey with them as we bring major championship golf to Northeast Ohio with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “With Firestone Country Club’s South Course as the host venue, golf’s 65-year tradition in Akron will continue.”

The Senior Players is returning to Northeast Ohio for the second time. It will played at Canterbury Golf Club in Beachwood from 1983-86. Firestone has not only hosted the WGC event since its evolution from the World Series of Golf in 1999, but has played host to PGA Tour tournaments since it hosted the Rubber City Open from 1954-59. Firestone also hosted PGA Championships in 1960, ’66 and ’75.