Haskins Award Watch List: April 12, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.

Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry won the award last season after capturing the individual title at the NCAA Championship.

Oregon’s Norman Xiong has skyrocketed to the top of the latest watch list on the heels of three straight victories. Here is a look at the top 20 Haskins Award contenders:

1. Norman Xiong

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oregon

Oregon Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

Won, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; Won, Oregon Duck Invitational; Won, The Goodwin; T-1, Western Intercollegiate; T-1, Rod Myers Invitational; second, The Prestige at PGA West; T-6, East Lake Cup stroke play; T-22, Bandon Dunes Championship; T-25, Amer Ari Invitational; T-42, Trinity Forest Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 69.39

69.39 Next event: Pac-12 Championship, April 23-25

2. Collin Morikawa

Year: Junior

Junior School: California

California Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

Won, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-1, Western Intercollegiate; T-1, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; second, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-5, The Goodwin; T-5, Ka’anapali Classic; ninth, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, Arizona Intercollegiate Adjusted scoring average: 69.08

69.08 Next event: Pac-12 Championship, April 23-25

3. Justin Suh

Year: Junior

Junior School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

Won, Southern Highlands Collegiate; Won, Amer Ari Invitational; Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; fourth, Western Intercollegiate; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-65, The Goodwin Adjusted scoring average: 69.32

69.32 Next event: Pac-12 Championship, April 23-25

4. Viktor Hovland

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

Won, Valspar Collegiate; second, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-3, Aggie Invitational; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-12, Inverness Intercollegiate; T-23, Carmel Cup Adjusted scoring average: 69.27

69.27 Next event: ASU/Thunderbird Invitational, April 14-15

5. Fredrik Nilehn

Year: Senior

Senior School: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

Won, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; Won, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; T-6, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-13, Carmel Cup; T-13, Amer Ari Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 69.58

69.58 Next event: El Macero Classic, April 13-15

6. Matt Wolff

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; second, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; third, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-9, Valspar Collegiate; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-15, Carmel Cup; T-19, Aggie Invitational; T-28, The Prestige at PGA West Adjusted scoring average: 69.65

69.65 Next event: ASU/Thunderbird Invitational, April 14-15

7. Braden Thornberry

Year: Junior

Junior School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10*

Won, Hootie at Bulls Bay; Won, Shoal Creek Intercollegiate; Won, The Grove Intercollegiate; second, All-American Intercollegiate; T-3, Gary Koch Invitational; fifth, Marquette Invitational; 10th, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-12, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-32, Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 69.78

69.78 Next event: Old Waverly Intercollegiate, April 16-17

8. Chandler Phillips

Year: Junior

Junior School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17

Won, Badger Invitational; Won, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-1, Aggie Invitational; fifth, Louisiana Classics; T-6, Marquette Intercollegiate; T-7, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-11, General Hackler Championship; T-13, Valspar Collegiate; T-15, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-28, Arizona Intercollegiate Adjusted scoring average: 70.18

70.18 Next event: SEC Championship, April 26-29

9. Theo Humphrey

Year: Senior

Senior School: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

Won, Schenkel Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-8, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; 11th, Rod Myers Invitational; T-11, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-18, Carmel Cup; 1-0-1 in East Lake Cup match play Adjusted scoring average: 70.1

70.1 Next event: Mason Rudolph Championship, April 13-15

10. Lee Hodges

Year: Senior

Senior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7

Won, Puerto Rico Classic; Won, Linger Longer Invitational; third, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, Aggie Invitational; T-9, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-12, Southwood Collegiate; T-39, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 69.99

69.99 Next event: Mason Rudolph Championship, April 13-15

Next 10

Doug Ghim, Texas (12)

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma (15)

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State (14)

Garrett May, Baylor (9)

Kyle Mueller, Michigan (8)

Davis Riley, Alabama (13)

John Pak, Florida State (21)

Hayden Buckley, Missouri (43*)

Shintaro Ban, UNLV (24)

Stephen Franken, North Carolina State (18)

*-does not include T-3 at Gary Koch Invitational

**-does not include win at Missouri Tiger Invitational

Just missed: Will Gordon, Vanderbilt (16); Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern (20); Nick Hardy, Illinois (27); Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine (22); Lorenzo Scalise, Tennessee (19)