Joe LaCava recalls funny story of first dinner with Tiger Woods

When you’re invited to dinner by Tiger Woods, don’t be late. In fact, you better get there early.

Woods’ caddie of seven years, Joe LaCava, recently did a podcast with Golf Digest and recounted the story of the first time he went to dinner with the 14-time major champion.

“The first time I went out to dinner with him, he says ‘all right, let’s meet here at 5:30,’” LaCava said. “… And so I show up at 5:30, I go to the restaurant and they say ‘who are you here with?’ and I say ‘I’m here with Tiger,’ he’s in the back, no problem.

“So I go in the back, it’s 5:30, he has now already eaten his salad, and he’s waiting for his steak to be delivered. We’re talking, and he really doesn’t even look up, he’s just eating. Really doesn’t even kind of look at me, but we’re talking. And so he literally ate his steak before I got my salad, and he finished his meal before I finished my salad, and he got up and left.

“It wasn’t in a bad way, but come to find out 5:30 for him means like 5:15, which I found out later. And if you’re not there, he’s just going to order. He doesn’t even look at the menu. He wants the porterhouse, medium well, and he wants a salad and that’s it.”

The moral of this story? If Tiger tells you a certain time, get there well before.