Patrick Reed wears green jacket to Chick-fil-A because he can

It’s a tradition unlike any other.

Yes, we’re referring to the Masters there … but that could also be in reference to a growing Masters champion tradition.

Patrick Reed certainly has traveled with his green jacket already, as the 2018 Masters winner did the common NYC media tour for the champion. That trip included a stop on The Tonight Show and a visit to Wall Street.

But a return home to Texas was truly a great experience. That’s especially so because Reed went to a local Chick-fil-A … while wearing his green jacket.

Look who we had the pleasure of serving today at our Sawdust Road Chick-fil-A Drive Thru!! Welcome home to the 2018 Masters Winner- Patrick Reed with his beautiful wife! ⛳️🏆

Green jacket ✅ Chick-fil-A ✅ pic.twitter.com/QEp8yWZcDv — CFA THE WOODLANDS (@thewoodlandscfa) April 11, 2018

Respect for that move right there.

And as ESPN’s Darren Rovell reminds, Reed’s gesture here adds to a semi-tradition for the Masters champ.

Tiger ate at Arby’s during 1997 Masters. Phil wore his Green Jacket though a Krispy Kreme Drive Thru in 2010. Bubba celebrated in 2014 at a Waffle House and now Patrick Reed picks Chick fil-A. https://t.co/PA4gkhsMic — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2018

Take that green jacket wherever you want, Patrick. You’ve earned it.