Patrick Reed wears green jacket to Chick-fil-A because he can

It’s a tradition unlike any other.
Yes, we’re referring to the Masters there … but that could also be in reference to a growing Masters champion tradition.
Patrick Reed certainly has traveled with his green jacket already, as the 2018 Masters winner did the common NYC media tour for the champion. That trip included a stop on The Tonight Show and a visit to Wall Street.
But a return home to Texas was truly a great experience. That’s especially so because Reed went to a local Chick-fil-A … while wearing his green jacket.
Respect for that move right there.
And as ESPN’s Darren Rovell reminds, Reed’s gesture here adds to a semi-tradition for the Masters champ.
Take that green jacket wherever you want, Patrick. You’ve earned it.
Comments