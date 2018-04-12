Rory Sabbatini fires bogey-free 64 for first-round lead at RBC Heritage

Here is a recap of the opening round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.:

LEADING: Rory on top of a leaderboard? Many golf fans are getting their wish, although it’s a different Rory and a few days later than they may’ve hoped.

Rory Sabbatini, not Rory McIlroy, is in the lead after Round 1 at the RBC Heritage, thanks to a bogey-free 7-under 64 to start his week. Sabbatini leads by two over a quartet of players.

If this first-round leader surprises you, you may be a little justified – Sabbatini hasn’t won on the PGA Tour in seven years – but there were signs good play might be coming this week.

The 42-year-old has three top 10s and five top 20s at this venue in his career, so the course is to his liking. And his form of late has been promising, as he finished T-5 at the Valspar Championship and T-17 at the Honda Classic. Certainly, Sabbatini has found something to his liking of late.

There are still 54 holes left, but on a rare occasion over the last several years, PGA Tour victory No. 7 is within site for Sabbatini.

CHASING: Matt Kuchar, the 2014 champion here, is among those tied for second at 5 under. Billy Horschel and Chesson Hadley also came in at 5-under 66. So did John Huh, who actually opened in 6-under 30 before cooling off with a bogey and eight pars on his back nine. Four players are T-6 at 4 under, and 10 are T-10 at 3 under.

SHOT(S) OF THE DAY: We have two could-have-been hole-outs for eagle. One was from Davis Love III at the par-4 11th. He would shoot 2-over 73.

And here’s one from Kevin Kisner at the par-4 third. He would shoot 2-under 69.

SHORT SHOTS: Patrick Cantlay is among those tied for sixth at 4 under. … Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Smith are all T-10 at 3 under. … World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and defending champion Wesley Bryan are tied for 20th at 2 under. … Doc Redman, the reigning U.S. Amateur champ, fires an even-par 70 and has himself T-49 through 18 holes. … The shocking round of the day goes to Luke Donald. The five-time runner up here, and a general stalwart around this layout, opens in 5-over 76 to find himself T-118. The projected cut at the moment is 1 over, which means Donald needs a round in the mid-60s tomorrow just to make the weekend. … Steve Scott, who famously battled but lost to Tiger Woods in an epic 1996 U.S. Amateur final, makes his first PGA Tour start in 13 years. He fires a 9-over 80 and is 130th in the 132-man field.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 3-6 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.