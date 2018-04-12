Tiger Woods officially commits to 2018 U.S. Open

While it wasn’t really in doubt, it’s good to have confirmed: Tiger Woods will play in the 2018 U.S. Open.

The U.S. Golf Association announced Woods’ commitment on Thursday, complete with a video where the 42-year-old authored thoughts on Shinnecock Hills (this year’s host course).

The next major on @TigerWoods' schedule is the 118th #USOpen! We’re excited to have the three-time champion tee it up at Shinnecock Hills! Be there… 🎟️⤵️https://t.co/vLQCvbw6jN pic.twitter.com/gzpLHUKcht — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) April 12, 2018

Woods, a three-time U.S. Open champion, is amidst a comeback after almost a year away from golf due to injury and then a fourth back surgery.

In his return, he nearly posted his 80th career PGA Tour win (and first in five years) before finishing T-2 at the Valspar Championship. Woods struggled in his first major championship start in three years, as he tied for 32nd at the Masters.

Woods’ appearance in Southampton, N.Y., will mark his first showing at the U.S. Open in three years. His last appearance there, in 2015 at Chambers Bay, ended in a missed cut.

Woods has twice previously played the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Woods, then an amateur, withdrew during the second round of the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock due to injury. Nine years later, he tied for 17th at the same course.

The last of Woods’ 14 major championships came at the U.S. Open. It was at Torrey Pines in 2008 that Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in 19 playoff holes for that last major title to date.