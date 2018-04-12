World Golf Championships event finds new home in Memphis

Memphis is officially getting a World Golf Championships event.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will debut on the PGA Tour schedule in 2019. It replaces the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which has been played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, since 1999.

Memphis has hosted the FedEx St. Jude Classic every year since 1958, though under various names and title sponsors. This year’s final event will be played June 7-10 at TPC Southwind, which will also host the WGC event when it debuts next season.

Memphis joins Austin, Mexico City, and Shanghai as hosts of the prestigious World Golf Championships! #WGCFedEx pic.twitter.com/72YwEPVfuV — FedExSt.JudeClassic (@fesjcmemphis) April 12, 2018

Firestone will host its final WGC event later this summer, but the Tour also announced Thursday that the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, one of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions, will move there in 2019.