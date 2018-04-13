Bryson DeChambeau uses late birdie run to take 36-hole lead at RBC Heritage

Here is a recap of the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.:

LEADING: Another Bryson DeChambeau breakthrough may be near.

DeChambeau got hot late Friday, birdieing Nos. 13, 15, 16 and 17 before draining a 13-footer for par at the last to close out a wild 7-under 64. That round put him at 10 under overall and one ahead of the field.

The 24-year-old made his pro debut at Harbour Town in 2016, posting an inspiring T-4. His first PGA Tour win would come a year later at the John Deere Classic. He almost earned his second last month at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy.

DeChambeau began his day with an eagle at the par-5 second, but the rest of his front nine was a bit of a rollercoaster. Still, three birdies versus two bogeys meant an opening 3-under 33. Then the scorching finish.

There are 36 holes left, but another promising young talent is in position to win another PGA Tour event.

CHASING: Ian Poulter goes with a 64 as well on Friday, vaulting him 18 spots to a tie for second at 9 under. After breaking a massive win drought and earning a stunning last-minute invite to the Masters with a victory at the Houston Open, the Englishman now has a chance for a second win in three weeks. Si Woo Kim posts a 65 to also sit T-2. Brandt Snedeker and Luke List both fire 64s to find themselves T-4 at 8 under. Chesson Hadley is also T-4, as is Rory Sabbatini, who dropped from the first-round lead after a second-day 71.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Dustin Johnson going left-handed on a chip? No problem!

SHORT SHOTS: Xander Schauffele is among those in a tie for 13th at 6 under, as is Matt Kuchar. … DJ posts a pair of 2-under 69s, as the World No. 1 is T-26 at 4 under. … Wesley Bryan, the defending champion, is tied for 42nd at 2 under. … Davis Love III posts a second-round 69 to make the cut on the number at Even par. He’s T-58. …Amateur Doc Redman posts a pair of 71s to make the cut on the number. … Michael Kim has the day’s best effort as he fires a 66 and jumps 60 spots to a tie for 58th at even par. He goes from well off the cut to making it to the weekend on the number. … Luke Donald, the five-time runner-up here, was so close to doing the same as Kim. But Donald misses a 5-footer for birdie at the ninth (his final hole). A par still means a second-round 67. But an opening 76 means a 1-over total, and he misses the cut by one. … Kelly Kraft hits a bird mid-shot early in his second round to lead to an unfortunate double bogey when par seemed likely without that freak incident. Guess what? He shoots 72 and misses the cut by one. … Steve Scott, who lost a thrilling 1996 U.S. Amateur final to Tiger Woods, misses the cut after rounds of 80 and 73.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. Eastern before CBS takes over from 3-6 p.m.