Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

VIDEO: Dustin Johnson makes left-handed chip look way too easy

He’s the World No. 1 for a reason, folks.

Dustin Johnson is certainly known for his power. Already in 2018, he has come within inches of an ace on a 433-yard par 4 and blasted a drive nearly 500 yards.

But don’t underestimate the man’s short game. During Friday’s second round of the RBC Heritage, Johnson was forced to hit a chip shot left-handed at Harbour Town Golf Links’ par-3 seventh. Somehow, he made it look unbelievably simple.

Yep, just your routine up and down for par.

As we said, World No. 1 for a reason.

