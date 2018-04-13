Fifteen years ago today, Phil Mickelson made the most Phil Mickelson birdie ever

You’ve seen his 72nd hole birdie putt in his first Masters win. And you likely watched in awe his second shot off the pinestraw at 13 that came to be the defining moment in his third.

But here’s a Phil Mickelson Masters moment you might be less familiar with, and it’s every bit as inspiring.

Lefty had not yet won a major when he entered the final round of the 2003 Masters four shots back. It looked like any potential charge on that Sunday, April 13 had been vanquished, too, when his drive at Augusta National’s par-5 second found the hazard left.

But then … ultimate Phil the Thrill.

After taking a penalty drop, Mickelson went driver off the deck FROM THE PINESTRAW for his third. Miraculously, he found the front of the green.

Still, Mickelson was left with some 70 feet and a putt that broke severely from left to right. Somehow he drained that for a birdie a Hollywood director would reject on a script.

Anyway, we’ll stop boring you with words. Here’s footage of Mickelson’s most miraculous birdie:

We promised most Phil Mickelson birdie ever, no?

Thanks to the Masters unveiling the final-round broadcasts of the last 50 tournaments, we can now see the broadcaster commentary during these shots. They were, understandably, in amazement.

Here’s the driver off the deck part:

And the drained birdie putt:

The astounding birdie set off what would become a closing 4-under 68 that Sunday. That would turn out to be two shots short of a playoff, relegating Mickelson to solo third.

We all know things eventually worked out for Mickelson in the majors, though.

And in case you wanted another Mickelson Masters moment in your head, hopefully this helped. At the very least, it’s certainly a birdie worth re-watching many times.