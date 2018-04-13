Live blog: 2018 RBC Heritage, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the RBC Heritage, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

All the info you need for Round 2 of the @RBC_Heritage. https://t.co/c10rCyhwNj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 13, 2018

• • •

RBC Heritage Tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (12:30 p.m. ET): Ian Poulter fires a 7-under 64 and is tied for the lead at 9 under. Si Woo Kim posts 65 to also reach 9 under.

Rory Sabbatini is now on the course and 8 under overall through two. Luke Donald had a five-footer for birdie at his final hole to shoot 66 and finish two days at Even par and currently inside the cutline. Shockingly, he misses. He settles for 67 and is 1 over. A good fight, but he’s currently T-78 and will probably miss the cut by one. Props to Michael Kim, who makes three late birdies to fire 66 and finish Even par. It looks like he’ll make it to the weekend.

UPDATE NO. 2 (11 a.m. ET): We now have a four-way tie for the lead!

Ian Poulter is now a co-leader as he’s 5 under through 11 on the day. Luke Donald is 4 under on his day through 13. That puts him to 1 over, one shy of the cutline. So props to Luke for battling. He has a par 5 now, which means he could be inside the cutline in about 15 minutes. His making the cut after a disastrous first day is within reach. What a turnaround!

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:18 a.m. ET): We already have a new person in the lead.

While Sabbatini, the overnight leader by two, waits to tee off, Chesson Hadley has played his first seven holes in 2 under to tie him at 7 under overall. Whee Kim birdies two of his first three to move within two.

After a stunning 5-over 76 yesterday, Luke Donald is getting back on track. Starting on No. 10 tee, he’s birdied two of his first six and is now 3 over overall. The projected cut is even par, so he’s still got a lot of work to do. He has to be thinking 66 or lower to make the weekend.

