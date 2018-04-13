Nick Taylor donating to Humboldt victims for every birdie, eagle at RBC Heritage

Nick Taylor will be giving back this week at the RBC Heritage.

The Canadian is at Harbour Town looking for his second PGA Tour win, but a tragedy involving some of his countrymen is what is most on his mind. A week ago, a bus crash in Saskatchewan involving the Humboldt Broncos (a junior hockey team) saw 16 people die.

It’s certainly a terrible toll that has weighed on a nation. And Taylor, 29, is doing his part to help in the aftermath.

Taylor has announced he will donate $500 for every birdie and $1,000 for every eagle he makes at the Heritage to the GoFundMe page set up to benefit the victims’ families.

That GoFundMe page, prior to Taylor’s donations, has already garnered nearly $10.5 million at the time of publishing. You can find that page here.

Taylor opened in 2-over 73 at the Heritage, only posting a single birdie. But that’s already $500, and he has at least one more round to add to the donation count.

Whatever happens this week on the course, Taylor is aiding in his country coping with a terrible tragedy.