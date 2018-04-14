Live blog: 2018 RBC Heritage, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the RBC Heritage, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Kelly Kraft missed the RBC Heritage cut after a stunningly awful break… https://t.co/dEJsSj6UCe — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 14, 2018

RBC Heritage Tracker

UPDATE NO. 5 (2:57 p.m. ET): Another new leader. Lol.

UPDATE NO. 4 (2:42 p.m. ET): Oh. My.

Si Woo Kim is your new solo leader at 10 under. Bryson is now two back after triple bogeying the par-5 second. Here’s how that grisly snowman went down…

UPDATE NO. 3 (2:22 p.m. ET): Bryson DeChambeau opens with birdie to move to 11 under. He now leads by two over Ian Poulter, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker.

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:26 p.m. ET): Important info on the final round at Harbour Town here…

NEWS: Due to the wind and rain expected on Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links, tee times and the Sunrise Service for the final round of the #RBCHeritage have been adjusted. https://t.co/p5TmJh3LpY — 50th RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) April 14, 2018

UPDATE NO. 1 (1:20 p.m. ET): The final group is still 45 minutes away, but we already have movement near the lead. Cameron Smith starts his third round birdie-eagle to move to 9 under and within one of Bryson DeChambeau.

Matt Kuchar birdies two of his first four to move within two at 8 under.

