Where' #SB2K18? It appears to be at Smylie Kaufman's wedding

The spring break crew is back! Although this year is a little different.

The quartet of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Smylie Kaufman has entertained the golf world with #SB2K shenanigans, first bringing it to us in 2016 and offering a wonderful 2017 follow-up.

In 2018, the setting appears to be a little different.

Rather than Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas, the boys are in Birmingham, Ala., for a wedding. Specifically they are there to see Kaufman get wed to Francie Harris.

The wedding takes place Saturday, and while this isn’t the spring break experience of the last couple of years, the crew is understandably still excited about Spring Break: Wedding Edition.

And if you head over to Jordan Spieth’s Instagram, he went live last night from a pre-wedding party. The video is priceless, with the quartet eventually joining in singing “Sweet Caroline” alongside a crowd of others enjoying the merriment.

(Side note: To be clear, click on Jordan Spieth’s profile photo on his Instagram page to see that video.)

So we may not get shirtless golf or Smylie jumping off a boat this year, but we’re sure these guys are still enjoying themselves just fine.

And of course, congrats to the soon-to-be-married couple!