Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 RBC Heritage, final round

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for the final round of the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
(Note: all times Eastern)
• • •
TV info
- SUNDAY: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
• • •
Tee times
SUNDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
7:00 a.m.: John Huh, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Beau Hossler
7:10 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Charles Howell III, Rod Pampling
7:20 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge
7:30 a.m.: Whee Kim, Scott Piercy, Xander Schauffele
7:40 a.m.: Brian Harman, Ted Potter, Jr., Emiliano Grillo
7:50 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Dylan Frittelli, Patrick Cantlay
8:00 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman, Jonas Blixt
8:10 a.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Martin Laird, Bill Haas
8:20 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry
8:30 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Danny Lee, Byeong Hun An
8:40 a.m.: Chesson Hadley, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
8:50 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner
9:00 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Luke List, Si Woo Kim
OFF TEE NO. 10
7:00 a.m.: Matt Every, Ollie Schniederjans, Jonathan Byrd
7:10 a.m.: Russell Knox, J.J. Henry, Chris Kirk
7:20 a.m.: Nick Watney, Stewart Cink, Fabián Gómez
7:30 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Bud Cauley, Dustin Johnson
7:40 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Ryan Armour, Francesco Molinari
7:50 a.m.: Doc Redman, Wesley Bryan, Zach Johnson
8:00 a.m.: Austin Cook, K.J. Choi, Peter Malnati
8:10 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, William McGirt
8:20 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings
8:30 a.m.: Brian Gay, Jim Furyk, Graeme McDowell
8:40 a.m.: Dominic Bozzelli, Martin Kaymer, Harris English
8:50 a.m.: David Lingmerth, Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin
9:00 a.m.: Davis Love III, Michael Kim
Comments