Here are the Golfweek European Tour golf power rankings for April 16-22, 2018:
10. Paul Dunne
Sneaks into top 10 after runner-up finish in Spanish Open.
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
Missed cut in Spanish Open, but expect him to win again soon.
8. Ian Poulter
Failed to capitalize at RBC Heritage with poor final round, but in great form.
7. Paul Casey
Missed cut at Hilton Head doesn’t detract from great season so far.
6. Francesco Molinari
Never really got going in RBC Heritage and finished 49th.
5. Justin Rose
Enjoying a break after disappointment of not contending at Augusta.
4. Henrik Stenson
What’s next for strong Swede after good T-5 Masters performance?
3. Tommy Fleetwood
Played with legendary soccer manager Pep Guardiola last week. Wonder what tips he picked up?
2. Rory McIlroy
How he rebounds from Masters disappointment could be key to his season.
1. Jon Rahm
Most popular man in Spain right now after winning Spanish Open in his debut. Gwk
