Live blog: Si Woo Kim (-12) tied for lead with Satoshi Kodaira on 72nd hole

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the RBC Heritage, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Note this will be tape-delayed… Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Note this will be tape-delayed… Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

RBC Heritage Tracker

UPDATE NO. 11 (1:50 p.m. ET): Kim stuffs his second to about 6 feet at the 18th. That birdie putt is left for the win at 13 under!

UPDATE NO. 10 (1:50 p.m. ET): Well, well, well…

Si Woo Kim bogeys 17. He’s now tied at 12 under with Satoshi Kodaira (in the clubhouse). Luke List is only one back as he plays the 18th. We could be in for quite the finish, and certainly a potential playoff.

UPDATE NO. 9 (1:15 p.m. ET): Si Woo Kim bogeys No. 12 and then pars his next three holes. He’s now just one ahead at 13 under. Kodaira is in at 12 under and List is 12 under with three to play.

Ian Poulter is 11 under with three to play. A hectic finish is coming!

UPDATE NO. 8 (12:50 p.m. ET): Kodaira bogeys 17, which means Si Woo Kim now leads by two at 14 under.

UPDATE NO. 7 (12:25 p.m. ET): The latest top 10 leaderboard.

Kim remains in front, but three (including Satoshi Kodaira) are now just one back.

UPDATE NO. 6 (12 p.m. ET): Bryson DeChambeau fires a closing 66 for a nice rebound. A disastrous third-round 75 for the 36-hole leader set him back to T-20, but he is now solo fifth at 11 under after that final round.

Kim’s lead is back to two after List bogeys 11 to fall to 13 under.

UPDATE NO. 5 (11:40 a.m. ET): Si Woo Kim took a two-shot lead at 15 under with this birdie below.

List has since birdied No. 10 to move within one. Still, Kim leads alone.

Right in the center. Si Woo Kim curls in the birdie to lead by two! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7svImid7fI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 15, 2018

UPDATE NO. 4 (11 a.m. ET): Here’s your updated leaderboard. Si Woo Kim still leads.

UPDATE NO. 3 (10:10 a.m. ET): Si Woo Kim now leads alone at 13 under. He’s one ahead of Ian Poulter and Luke List.

UPDATE NO. 2 (9:40 a.m. ET): We now have a three-way tie for the lead at 13 under!!

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:15 a.m. ET): The final round is in full swing. Tee times were moved up because of impending storms this afternoon.

Poulter starts off with a simple par to stay 13 under and one ahead. Billy Horschel, Luke List and Si Woo Kim are all tied for second at 12 under.

