Here are Golfweek’s LPGA power rankings for April 16-22, 2018:

10. Anna Nordqvist

MC’d at Ko Olina. One of tour’s best ballstrikers hit eight greens per round.

9. Michelle Wie

Former champ had respectable T-11 showing on native Oahu.

8. So Yeon Ryu

Four consecutive 72s in paradise. Ranked second in GIR last season but has dropped to 53rd.

7. Sung Hyun Park

Three doubles and two triples in Hawaii led to rough finish.

6. Brooke Henderson

Won without her “A” game on the greens. Ballstriking as impressive as her mind.

5. Jessica Korda

Week off for one of the tour’s hottest stars. Returns to action in L.A.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Put herself in position for another title run. Bomber ranks fourth in putting.

3. Lexi Thompson

Skipped the Lotte. Ranks second on tour in distance and sixth in greens.

2. Shanshan Feng

Locked up third top-5 of the season but no victories.

1. Inbee Park

Putter went cold at the Lotte Championship and she still tied for third.