PGA Tour Champions: Steve Flesch wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic

BRIDGEND, WALES - JULY 29: Steve Flesch of the United States lines up a putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club on July 29, 2017 in Bridgend, Wales. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images) Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Here is the PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic golf tournament recap. It was won by Steve Flesch Sunday.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Where: TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
Winner: Steve Flesch
Money: $270,000
Score: 11-under 205
Buzz: Flesch birdied the par-5 18th  on the second playoff hole to beat Scott Parel in what started as a three-man playoff. Bernhard Langer fell out of the playoff on the first extra trip down No. 18. Officials moved the third and final round up a full day because lightning was in the forecast for Sunday. So Flesch had to play 38 holes Saturday to close out his first senior victory. He shot 4-under 68 in Round 3 to catch Langer, while Parel went low with an 8-under 64 to join the playoff. Langer, who won seven times last season, was eliminated after a par on the first playoff hole and remains winless in 2018. … Flesch last won at the PGA Tour’s 2007 Turning Stone Resort Championship. The 50-year-old Kentucky graduate won four times on the PGA Tour before joining the senior circuit a year ago. … Jay Haas finished fourth at 9 under, and Wes Short Jr. was fifth at 8 under.

