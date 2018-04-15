Golf was voted the most boring sport in a recent poll of the British public. The Forecaddie doesn’t agree. Neither does the manager of Britain’s top soccer club.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola chose the stick-and-ball game over the so called beautiful one on the day his team won the English Premiership. But then he was given the chance to play with reigning European No. 1 Tommy Fleetwood.

Guardiola’s team was crowned English champions with five games left to play when nearest and fiercest rivals Manchester United suffered a shock loss to bottom team West Bromwich Albion. The Spaniard didn’t watch the game and never had any intention of doing so despite the importance of a West Brom win to his team’s title hopes.

“The only score I want to know is bogey or birdie,” said Guardiola, who played with and his son and Fleetwood at Sandiway Golf Club about 30 miles south of Manchester.

Guardiola claimed he wasn’t even going to check in on the game as he played.

“Will I hear the scores? Bogey, double bogey, birdie,” he said.

Like everyone else in England, the 47-year-old expected Manchester United to win. West Brom’s surprise victory meant Guardiola’s team won the world’s most prestigious league for the third time in seven years.

Guardiola now knows what the Man Out Front has been saying for years: “Good things happen when you’re on the golf course.” Gwk