University of San Francisco, men's golf program receive penalties after recruiting violations

The NCAA announced last week its prescribed series of penalties for the University of San Francisco and its men’s golf team, stemming back to the actions of two former head coaches of the program from 2012-2016.

According to the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions panel, the school failed to monitor the program and the coaches failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Among the infractions were a former head coach planning and scheduling free rounds of golf for five prospects on campus visits. The other ex-head coach is slated with arranging illicit free rounds of golf, driving range privileges and lodging for prospects as well as allowing a booster to have impermissible contact with prospects and enroll student-athletes in impermissible recruiting activities.

That same head coach also did not seek compliance approval for purchasing meals for the director and trainer of a youth team that included prospects. And the coach did not confirm age or year in school of 15 prospects before sending them emails.

Both coaches claim their violations were unintentional.

Here are the penalties the university and program face after said infractions: