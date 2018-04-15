University of San Francisco, men's golf program receive penalties after recruiting violations

The NCAA announced last week its prescribed series of penalties for the University of San Francisco and its men’s golf team, stemming back to the actions of two former head coaches of the program from 2012-2016.
According to the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions panel, the school failed to monitor the program and the coaches failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
Among the infractions were a former head coach planning and scheduling free rounds of golf for five prospects on campus visits. The other ex-head coach is slated with arranging illicit free rounds of golf, driving range privileges and lodging for prospects as well as allowing a booster to have impermissible contact with prospects and enroll student-athletes in impermissible recruiting activities.
That same head coach also did not seek compliance approval for purchasing meals for the director and trainer of a youth team that included prospects. And the coach did not confirm age or year in school of 15 prospects before sending them emails.
Both coaches claim their violations were unintentional.
Here are the penalties the university and program face after said infractions:
- One year of probation for the university from April 6, 2018, through April 5, 2019.
- Public reprimand and censure for the university.
- A vacation of records in which men’s golf student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university will provide a written report containing the matches impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release.
- The men’s golf program will not be allowed to engage in any recruiting activity during the month of December 2018.
- A three-month prohibition of recruiting activities with international prospects for the men’s golf program (self-imposed by the university).
- A $5,000 fine (self-imposed by the university).
