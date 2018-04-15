Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Satoshi Kodaira, RBC Heritage

Satoshi Kodaira

Winner's Bag: Satoshi Kodaira, RBC Heritage

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Satoshi Kodaira, RBC Heritage

The clubs Satoshi Kodaira used to win the 2018 RBC Heritage:

DRIVER: PRGR RS prototype (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 65 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 75 TX shaft; PRGR iD Nabla Black (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 65 TX shaft

IRONS: PRGR iD Nabla RS Tour (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid 105 TX shaft; PRGR Tune Forged (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: PRGR id Nabla Tour (52 degrees), Fourteen RM-22 (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Palmax cord

, , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home