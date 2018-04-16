Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Valero Texas Open

The PGA Tour heads back to the Lonestar State for this week’s Valero Texas Open.

The AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio is a par 72 that tips out at 7,435 yards. It tends to favor a ballstriker over a putter, especially when you look at some of the winners of this event since it moved to the Oaks Course in 2010 (Kevin Chappell, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Brendan Steele and Adam Scott).

Therefore, look at strokes gained: tee-to-green and par-5 scoring (the par 5s here are tough).

Also this tournament has seen more than its fair share of inclement weather. This year’s forecast calls for some showers and thunderstorms, and some wind, including a 19 mph wind projection for Friday. But overall, it’s not the worst weather this event has seen.

Here is a look at my top 20 fantasy golf options for the week:

1. Charley Hoffman: Since Texas Open moved to TPC San Antonio in 2010, he has made eight starts here with one win (2016), two other top-3 finishes and four other showings of T-13 or better. Coming off a T-12 at Masters, one of three top-20s in his last five Tour starts. Ranks T-19 on Tour in par-5 scoring.

2. Sergio Garcia: His only trip to TPC San Antonio came in 2010 and resulted in a T-45 finish. Throw out his MC and unlucky No. 13 at Masters and he has three top-10s in as many starts entering this week.

3. Brendan Steele: 2011 Texas Open champ has three other finishes of T-13 or better here. MC at Masters, but went T-20, T-17 in two previous Tour starts. Ranks T-19 in par-5 scoring.

4. Si Woo Kim: T-22 last year at Texas Open and enters this year’s edition with momentum. Went T-9, T-24 before losing in playoff at RBC Heritage. Continues to show improvement across the board, including jumping 18 spots to 39th in SGTTG.

5. Chesson Hadley: Built off T-18 in Houston with T-7 at RBC Heritage. Was T-4 here in 2015. Ranks 25th in SGTTG.

6. Billy Horschel: Missed cut here last year, but had four top-5s in five previous starts here and he ended a recent slump with T-5 finish at RBC Heritage.

7. Matt Kuchar: Slipped to T-23 at Harbour Town, but still has two top-10s and nothing worse than T-28 in four straight Tour starts. He is perfect in six tries at TPC San Antonio, but has just one top-10 (T-4, 2014).

8. Luke List: Has gone T-29, MC in two trips to TPC San Antonio. But his T-3 finish at Harbour Town was his second top-3 finish this season. Also has three top-25s in last four starts. Ranks sixth in SGTTG and T-19 in par-5 scoring.

9. Adam Scott: Won here in 2010, but hasn’t played since a T-23 in 2011. Doesn’t have a top-10 since The Players last May, though he’s been showing some life the last few months (T-13 at Honda, T-16 at Valspar) after a slow start to year. Ranks fifth in SGTTG.

10. Ryan Moore: Was T-18 last year, his first Texas Open start since a T-8 in 2012. Was T-16 at RBC Heritage and has three top-10s this season.

11. Ryan Palmer: Has notched four top-10s in eight starts at TPC San Antonio, including three straight finishes of T-6 or better. That’s good enough to make up for his lack of recent form – 76, MC, T-28, MC, MC since T-2 at Farmers. T-15 in par-5 scoring.

12. Kevin Chappell: In seven career Texas Open starts, he has a win (2017), a second (2011) and a T-4 (2016). However, he has missed back-to-back cuts since withdrawing from Match Play with back injury. Ranks 14th in SGTTG, though he dropped six spots after Heritage, and T-24 in par-5 scoring.

13. Zach Johnson: Won Texas Open titles at La Cantera in 2008 and ’09, but has just one finish better than T-20 in five starts at TPC San Antonio (T-6, 2014). Has had a very consistent season with seven top-26 finishes in 10 starts. Coming off T-42 finish at Harbour Town.

14. Jimmy Walker: 2015 Texas Open winner was also T-13 here last year. Showed some good game at Masters with T-20 finish. T-152 in SGTTG, though.

15. Beau Hossler: Missed cut in his Texas Open debut last year, but continues to dazzle this season. T-16 at Harbour Town was his fifth top-20 of the season.

16. Julian Suri: Making first trip to TPC San Antonio, but showed what he can do in debuts after T-8 in Houston.

17. Francesco Molinari: WD, T-42 in two Texas Open starts. But T-20 at Augusta National moved his string of consecutive top-26 finishes to four. Ranks 17th in SGTTG.

18. Xander Schauffele: T-50 at Masters snapped his streak of four straight top-20s. Missed cut in Texas Open debut last year.

19. Pat Perez: His worst finish in four starts at TPC San Antonio is T-22, but he doesn’t have a top-10 since T-4 at Kapalua. Does rank 14th in par-5 scoring.

20. Brandt Snedeker: Got back on track with T-23 at Harbour Town. Has played here twice before (fourth in 2011, T-25 in ’16).