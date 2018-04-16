FOX to air 150 hours of live coverage across 9 USGA title events

FOX Sports will air more than 150 hours of live coverage across nine 2018 USGA championships in 2018, the USGA announced Monday.

Among the coverage – more than 45 hours on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes and continuous live streaming on FOX Sports Go from the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, in Southampton, N.Y. FOX Sports will also provide live coverage from the U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Senior Women’s Open, four USGA amateur championships and the 40th Curtis Cup Match.

FS1 will broadcast the “Celebration of Champions” from 4:30-6 p.m. (all times Eastern) on Tuesday, June 12 from Shinnecock Hills. The newly-created “Celebration of Champions” is a four-hole exhibition that will highlight 2017 USGA champions. Four-time U.S. Open champion Jack Nicklaus will headline the event and help launch the festivities.

The USGA will provide live streaming from the U.S. Open on its digital platforms – usopen.com and the U.S. Open app, as well as live streaming of the U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur on usga.org.

Beginning in 2018, Rolex will be the exclusive presenting partner of coverage for eight USGA championships, including the U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Amateur. Rolex’s commitment will allow an uninterrupted broadcast of these championships, providing fans hours of continuous live action.

“FOX Sports has furthered its commitment to an innovative viewing experience with its coverage of our championships, in a format that will deliver more golf content to fans around the world,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “At the same time, Rolex’s partnership and its unwavering support of amateur and professional golf will provide viewers more live coverage and fresh perspectives than ever before.”

FOX’s schedule commences with the 73rd U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek, in Shoal Creek, Ala., on May 31. The U.S. Open will be aired on various FOX channels starting June 14.