The Forecaddie: Jay Danzi takes Jordan Spieth to WME and IMG

It wasn’t long ago The Forecaddie assumed any big-name golfer had to be represented by IMG. But times have changed and the agency had virtually lost contact with the megastars of the game as it still thrives in many other areas.

So consider it a warning shot of sorts that IMG may be back with news that Jay Danzi returns to his old stomping grounds and brings Jordan Spieth with him from Lagardere Sports U.S.

The Man Out Front has to report this is a move for Danzi and Spieth to William Morris Endeavor, the Hollywood mega-agency that owns IMG.

For now, Spieth’s career management will be handled by both IMG and WME. Given IMG’s ties to golf and the need to resurrect that legendary agency’s image, this will eventually be seen as an IMG move.

“Jordan is a world-class talent, and we’re excited to welcome him to the family,” said Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman, Endeavor. “When you look at what he and Jay have already accomplished and consider WME and IMG’s ability to amplify Jordan’s reach across entertainment and sports, the possibilities are endless.”

The Forecaddie hears Danzi won’t be moving to IMG’s Cleveland offices or Los Angeles, where WME is based. He’ll instead focus on Spieth from his Dallas base and also bring various consulting clients along. Associates Jordan Lewites and Laura Moses are also coming with the Danzi and playing a key role in Team Spieth.

“Jordan, my team and I are excited about joining forces with everyone at WME, IMG and the broader Endeavor network,” Danzi said. “Their incredible expertise and resources will help us navigate the ever-evolving media landscape and allow us to continue advancing Jordan’s highly respected brand, especially in non-traditional avenues.”

Spieth is locked in to several long-term deals and while TMOF has no doubt he’ll sign more endorsement deals, the real allure of this deal is for IMG to once again say it is stabling one of golf’s most marketable stars.