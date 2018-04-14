Ian Poulter takes 54-hole RBC Heritage lead, threatens for 2nd win in 3 weeks

Here is a recap of the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.:

LEADING: Ian Poulter could suddenly have the wins piling up.

The Englishman goes bogey-free for the second straight day and fires a 4-under 67 to move to 13 under and into the lead by one with a day to go. This means he’s one round from a victory just two weeks after capturing the Houston Open in a playoff.

That victory broke a six-year win drought and earned him a stunning last-minute invite to the Masters. Now he could have two wins in three weeks!

Poulter, 42, will enter the final round having played his last 45 holes without a bogey. His Saturday was simple but effective as he made consecutive birdies on Nos. 5-6 and Nos. 12-13. It wasn’t his Friday 64, but it got the job done just fine.

There’s still a round to go, but Poulter has suddenly become an entertaining subplot to 2018.

CHASING: Si Woo Kim had the outright lead multiple times in Round 3, but he’ll settle for T-2 at 12 under after finishing off a 3-under 69. The reigning Players Championship winner had five birdies on the round. Luke List is also at 12 under, matching Poulter’s 64-67 run over the last two days. Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan also shoot 67 and are T-4 at 11 under. Kevin Kisner and Chesson Hadley are T-6 at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: What a way to finish off Round 3, Danny Lee! (He’s T-9 at 8 under after this birdie secured him a third-round 70.)

SHORT SHOTS: Bryson DeChambeau, the 36-hole leader, began the day with a birdie to move two ahead at 11 under. But he immediately triple bogeyed the par-5 second. He rebounded with three birdies and a bogey in his next nine holes. But double bogeys at 13 and 17 sent him reeling to a 4-over 75. He plummets to a tie for 20th at 6 under. … Rory Sabbatini, the 18-hole leader, fires a second consecutive 70 and is solo eighth at 9 under. … Matt Kuchar and Ryan Moore are among those T-9 at 8 under. … Dustin Johnson struggles on Day 3. The World No. 1 fires a 72 to drop 15 spots to T-41 at 3 under. … Cameron Smith is also there at 3 under after a stunning fall. He opened Saturday birdie-eagle to get within one at 9 under. But he played his next 16 holes in 6 over. That included three double bogeys on the back nine. A promising day at the start turns into a disastrous 74. … Amateur Doc Redman, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, fires a 2-under 69 and is tied for 53rd at 2 under overall. … Defending champion Wesley Bryan is also 2 under after a second straight 71.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. Eastern before CBS takes over from 3-6 p.m.