Here are the Golfweek European Tour golf power rankings for April 16-22, 2018:

10. Paul Dunne

Sneaks into top 10 after runner-up finish in Spanish Open.

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Missed cut in Spanish Open, but expect him to win again soon.

8. Ian Poulter

Failed to capitalize at RBC Heritage with poor final round, but in great form.

7. Paul Casey

Missed cut at Hilton Head doesn’t detract from great season so far.

6. Francesco Molinari

Never really got going in RBC Heritage and finished 49th.

5. Justin Rose

Enjoying a break after disappointment of not contending at Augusta.

4. Henrik Stenson

What’s next for strong Swede after good T-5 Masters performance?

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Played with legendary soccer manager Pep Guardiola last week. Wonder what tips he picked up?

2. Rory McIlroy

How he rebounds from Masters disappointment could be key to his season.

1. Jon Rahm

Most popular man in Spain right now after winning Spanish Open in his debut. Gwk