Here are Golfweek’s PGA Tour power rankings for April 16-22, 2018:

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Took week off after finishing 19th at Masters and continues to shake off rust following injury layoff.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Jumps back in top 20 with T-7 finish at RBC Heritage, his fifth top-15 finish of the season.

18. Tony Finau

While photos of his injured left ankle are gruesome, Finau’s season – ninth in FedEx Cup points, two seconds – has been anything but.

17. Henrik Stenson

Swede has been T-6 or better in three consecutive Tour starts, including T-5 at the Masters.

16. Alex Noren

Three finishes of third or better on Tour this season, but coming off missed cut at Augusta National.

15. Brian Harman

Finished T-23 at Harbour Town and still leads Tour with seven top-10 finishes this season.

14. Paul Casey

Drops a few spots after missing weekend at Harbor Town, his first missed cut since the Sony Open in January 2017.

13. Patrick Reed

Still enjoying his Masters victory and likely has yet to take off his green jacket.

12. Rickie Fowler

Headed to Birmingham, Ala., after his solo third at the Masters to be a groomsman in Smylie Kaufman’s wedding.

11. Tiger Woods

T-32 finish at Masters was disappointing, but he still has surpassed expectations with three top-12 finishes in six starts.

10. Sergio Garcia

Forget the 13 he made at Augusta National’s 15th hole. Spaniard had three top-10s on Tour in a row before Masters.

9. Rory McIlroy

Taking a break from Tour following another failed attempt at career Grand Slam at Augusta National, but still has plenty of momentum.

8. Bubba Watson

Sits third in FedEx Cup points behind two wins and two other top-10s, including T-5 at Masters.

7. Jordan Spieth

After nearly pulling off impossible at Augusta National, he joined the festivities at the Kaufman wedding as a groomsman.

6. Jon Rahm

Took a break from PGA Tour action to win the Spanish Open, his third career European Tour title.

5. Jason Day

T-20 at Masters was his best finish since starting new year with win at Torrey Pines, T-2 at Pebble Beach.

4. Phil Mickelson

Didn’t have his best Masters, but still has had impressive season with a win and three other top-6 finishes.

3. Justin Rose

Finished T-12 or better four times in last six Tour starts, and hasn’t missed a non-major cut on Tour since the 2016 Zurich Classic.

2. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 played RBC Heritage for first time since 2009 and tied for 16th at Harbour Town.

1. Justin Thomas

FedEx Cup leader and two-time winner this season was also a groomsman at Kaufman’s wedding Saturday. Gwk