LPGA power rankings - April 16-22

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 01: Inbee Park of South Korea reaches for spectators hands as she walks to the 18th green during the final round of the ANA Inspiration on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club on April 1, 2018 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images) Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Here are Golfweek’s LPGA power rankings for April 16-22, 2018:

10. Anna Nordqvist

MC’d at Ko Olina. One of tour’s best ballstrikers hit eight greens per round.

9. Michelle Wie

Former champ had respectable T-11 showing on native Oahu.

8. So Yeon Ryu

Four consecutive 72s in paradise. Ranked second in GIR last season but has dropped to 53rd.

7. Sung Hyun Park

Three doubles and two triples in Hawaii led to rough finish.

6. Brooke Henderson

Won without her “A” game on the greens. Ballstriking as impressive as her mind.

5. Jessica Korda

Week off for one of the tour’s hottest stars. Returns to action in L.A.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Put herself in position for another title run. Bomber ranks fourth in putting.

3. Lexi Thompson

Skipped the Lotte. Ranks second on tour in distance and sixth in greens.

2. Shanshan Feng

Locked up third top-5 of the season but no victories.

1. Inbee Park

Putter went cold at the Lotte Championship and she still tied for third.

