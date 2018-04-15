PGA Tour Champions: Steve Flesch wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Here is the PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic golf tournament recap. It was won by Steve Flesch Sunday.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Where: TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

Winner: Steve Flesch

Money: $270,000

Score: 11-under 205

Buzz: Flesch birdied the par-5 18th on the second playoff hole to beat Scott Parel in what started as a three-man playoff. Bernhard Langer fell out of the playoff on the first extra trip down No. 18. Officials moved the third and final round up a full day because lightning was in the forecast for Sunday. So Flesch had to play 38 holes Saturday to close out his first senior victory. He shot 4-under 68 in Round 3 to catch Langer, while Parel went low with an 8-under 64 to join the playoff. Langer, who won seven times last season, was eliminated after a par on the first playoff hole and remains winless in 2018. … Flesch last won at the PGA Tour’s 2007 Turning Stone Resort Championship. The 50-year-old Kentucky graduate won four times on the PGA Tour before joining the senior circuit a year ago. … Jay Haas finished fourth at 9 under, and Wes Short Jr. was fifth at 8 under.