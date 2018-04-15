Digital Edition
Pro golf schedule - April 16-22

Here is the upcoming schedule for the major pro golf tours in North America and Europe:

PGA Tour

What: Valero Texas Open
When: April 19-22
Where: TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio

LPGA

What:HUGEL-JTBC LA Open
When:April 19-22
Where: Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

European Tour

What:Trophee Hassan II
When:April 19-22
Where: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

PGA Tour Champions

What:Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge
When:April 19-22
Where: Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, Mo.

Web.com Tour

What:North Mississippi Classic
When:April 19-22
Where: Country Club of Oxford, Oxford, Miss.

