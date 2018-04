Here’s what Satoshi Kodaira had to say, through a translator, after winning the 2018 RBC Heritage in a playoff for his first PGA Tour title:

On his first PGA Tour win and whether he’ll go full-time on the PGA Tour

“I didn’t think it would come this quickly, (and) yes I will take full-time membership.”

On his emotions as he closed out the win:

“I was nervous going into the playoff, but I made that putt and I’m very, very happy to make that last putt.”

