Winner's Bag: Satoshi Kodaira, RBC Heritage

The clubs Satoshi Kodaira used to win the 2018 RBC Heritage:
DRIVER: PRGR RS prototype (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 65 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 75 TX shaft; PRGR iD Nabla Black (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 65 TX shaft
IRONS: PRGR iD Nabla RS Tour (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid 105 TX shaft; PRGR Tune Forged (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts
WEDGES: PRGR id Nabla Tour (52 degrees), Fourteen RM-22 (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Palmax cord
SHOES: FJ ICON Traditional My Joys
