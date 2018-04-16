Debunking myths: Why club fitting benefits all golfers

Golf can be humbling, and no one likes to look or feel silly on the course, the range or even the club fitting studio. That may be a big reason why so many mid- and higher-handicap golfers still shy away from being properly fit for their equipment.

To some, the idea of having an expert evaluate their swing, capture high-speed video and collect lots of data about how they hit the ball might seem like torture. And if their swing is inconsistent, they reason, what’s the point of investing in custom-fit equipment anyway?

But statistics show golfers who might be thinking in those terms are probably the players who would benefit most from custom-fit clubs.

Club Champion recently studied data collected on high-handicap golfers who were custom fit for their drivers. It was not their first time being fit, when it might be expected they would see massive improvements, but their average increase in ball speed was still 3.6 mph, they reduced their average spin rate by almost 400 rpm and they saw an average distance increase of more than 15 yards.

In the same test, a group of mid-handicap players who also had previously been fit increased their ball speed by an average of 2 mph after going through the fitting process again. They reduced the average spin rate about 431 rpm and increased their distance by an average of more than 12 yards.

Low-handicap players tested by Club Champion increased their ball speed by 1.5 mph, dropped an average of 91 rpm in spin rate and increased their distance by about 5 yards.

The numbers vary from player to player, but the takeaway is the same: When it comes to being custom fit for your driver, golfers who tend to shoot higher scores can anticipate the most significant performance improvement.

In similar tests conducted using fairway woods, hybrids and irons, mid- and higher-handicap players also saw more performance gains than low-handicap golfers.

Don’t let old myths keep you from playing better and having more fun on the course. If you’re dreaming about breaking 90 or 100, a good custom fitter might become your new best friend.

(Note: This story appears in the April 2018 issue of Golfweek.)