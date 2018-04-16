Jasmine Lew, Caleb Shetler win Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

Jasmine Lew and Caleb Shetler were crowned champions Sunday at the Golfweek Northern California Junior Open after battling through difficult scoring conditions at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Calif.

Lew, of Los Angeles, Calif., fired round of 71 and 73 to post an even-par total for 36 holes. That was enough to get her in a playoff with Kaleiya Romero. Lew won on the second extra holes to capture the girls division.

In the boys’ sector, Shetler struggled in more difficult conditions with a second-round 76. But his opening 67 afforded him a 1-under total and a two-shot win over Bryce Kvick.

Shetler, of Saratoga, Calif., made a late birdie at 17 to seal his win.

Lew birdied her opening hole in the second round, but she made just one more birdie against three bogeys in her 73. But it was enough in the end to earn her the title.