The #SB2K gang skipped the Bahamas and took over Smylie Kaufman's wedding

Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman began a movement of sorts two years ago, documenting their #SB2K16 spring break trip to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas.
The gang headed back for an encore in 2017, this time bringing the girlfriend’s along for the trip.
Things went a little different this year. After the Masters, the #SB2K crew skipped the Bahamas trip and headed to Birmingham, Alabama for Kaufman’s wedding. The 26-year-old Louisiana State graduate is from Alabama and married Francie Harris Sunday with the boys in attendance.
It definitely looks like a good time was had by all. Here’s a photo round-up from the weekend festivities at #SB2K18 – Wedding Edition.
Look at those ups from Fowler in the background!
