Chase54's new collection for men, women highlights movement

Chase54 recently released its Luxe in Motion spring 2018 collection of men’s and women’s golf apparel.

This collection offers a balanced range of lifestyle and performance pieces that blend luxurious and athletic style while being inspired by movement, whether it be speed of the fluidity of nature.

“As a company, we are always moving, changing and evolving, and we want our apparel to do the same,” said Lulu Faddis, Chase54 designer and creative director. “Luxe in Motion offers the style and performance for golfers to live out their pursuits focusing on what’s important and feeling comfortable and confident while doing so.”

The Luxe in Motion collection features two groupings in the men’s line and three groupings in the women’s line. CoolFuze cooling fabric technology also was introduced in the collection.

The men’s groups include the Digital Blur range highlighted by the chic Hacked jacquard camo print polo ($76, pictured above), while Urban Athlete is inspired by the active golfer with an emphasis on performance and bold colors.

The Liquid Opulence women’s line fuses beauty with cutting-edge designs and ornate details, giving all the pieces a luxurious look and feel. With shades of dappled waters and undersea textures, the Aqua Luxe group captures the bioluminescent colors of the sea. The Rock the Boat group embraces nautical patterns and classic, retro detailing that works well on and off the course.