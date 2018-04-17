Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Valero Texas Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Valero Texas Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Charley Hoffman. Past winner who has contended a few other times here at TPC San Antonio. Plays well at courses he loves, and that was evident by a T-12 at Augusta National two weeks ago.
- Also like: Chesson Hadley and Billy Horschel. Two guys who I think will not only play well but might not be popular plays. Hadley is coming off a T-7 at Harbour Town and was T-4 here in 2015. Horschel ended a string of poor play with a T-5 at the RBC Heritage and has four top-5s in six starts at the Texas Open.
- Sleeper: Ryan Palmer. Not in the best of form, but he played well earlier this year and has posted three straight finishes in the top 6 at TPC San Antonio.
- DraftKings bargain: Joaquin Niemann ($6,900). He’s making his pro debut this week and has the tee-to-green game to play well. If he can crack the top 30, he’ll be well worth this price.
- Fade: Kevin Na. Since the Genesis Open, he hasn’t played much or well. Even in a weak field, there are way better options.
Dan Kilbridge
- Projected champion: Matt Kuchar. He’s never missed the cut at TPC San Antonio and has a handful of top-25 finishes. Also has three top-10 finishes this season and it’s been more than a year since he last missed a cut, at the 2017 Shell Houston Open. We’re thinking he’ll snap his four-year winless streak soon.
- Also like: Brendan Steele. Won here in 2011, has two top-15 finishes in his last three starts at the Valero and has made 9 of 10 cuts this year. Quietly working on a very strong season at No. 13 in the FedEx Cup rankings.
- Sleeper: John Huh. Ranked No. 197 in the world but seems to have figured something out with eight made cuts in his last nine starts, including three top-25 finishes. Playing steady golf with just two scorecards at 74 or higher in his last 36 rounds.
- DraftKings bargain: Tyrone Van Aswegen ($6,900). He’ll likely be off the radar after a missed cut and a WD in his last two starts here, but he hasn’t missed a cut since January and notched a top-25 finish last week thanks to a third-round 66.
- Fade: Kevin Chappell. He’ll get plenty of love as the defending champ, but we’re steering clear coming off back-to-back missed cuts at the Masters and RBC Heritage.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Adam Scott. I’m more going off a gut feeling here. The Aussie has been playing solid but has had little in high finishes to show for it. I think he’s due and that high finish will be a victory at an event where he’s won before.
- Also like: Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore and Beau Hossler. All three are playing well, with Hadley and Moore having good records at this place, too.
- Sleeper: Patrick Rodgers. Don’t be scared off by his MC in his last start (at Houston Open). He had been playing well prior, including a T-7 at Bay Hill. He’s also now well-rested and, as always, his talent is immense.
- DraftKings bargain: Kevin Tway ($7,000). He finished T-3 here last year. He’s also made his last four cuts this season. I like his form and that high finish last year confirms going after him.
- Fade: Si Woo Kim. That was a draining week that ended in a playoff loss at the RBC Heritage. The last two times Kim posted a top 3 at a PGA Tour event, he missed the cut at his next tournament. So … there you go.
