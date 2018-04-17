Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Valero Texas Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Valero Texas Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Charley Hoffman. Past winner who has contended a few other times here at TPC San Antonio. Plays well at courses he loves, and that was evident by a T-12 at Augusta National two weeks ago.

Dan Kilbridge

Projected champion: Matt Kuchar. He’s never missed the cut at TPC San Antonio and has a handful of top-25 finishes. Also has three top-10 finishes this season and it’s been more than a year since he last missed a cut, at the 2017 Shell Houston Open. We’re thinking he’ll snap his four-year winless streak soon.

Kevin Casey